Diputacion joins the Tajo-Segura pipeline fray

ALICANTE’S provincial council, the Diputacion, joined town halls in opposing plans to modify the conditions for receiving water via the Tajo-Segura pipeline.

These include reducing the amount of water that reaches southern Alicante growers for crop irrigation while increasing the Tajo’s environmental flow necessary for maintaining its ecosystem.

Ana Serna, the Diputacion’s vice-president who also heads its Water department, asked Spain’s central government to halt the modifications approved in September.

As well as interfering with the Plan Hidrologico del Tajo, the proposal would have “a grave social, environmental and economic impact” on Alicante province, Serna said.

“Changing the rules at this moment is totally ill-timed, as any modifications should be carried out after new plans are in place,” she argued.

“We don’t know why it is so urgent to change the rules of the game halfway through the match, but we do know that we shall continue to defend the interests of Alicante province,” Serna declared.

The proposed measure would cause “legal insecurity, uncertainty, ineffectiveness and loss of efficiency”, she maintained.

“The modifications reflect the central government’s intention of writing off infrastructure that is vital for guaranteeing the province’s water and the survival of the economically-important agricultural and tourism sectors,” Serna said.

