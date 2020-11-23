Dark Day for London as Two People Stabbed to Death and One Shot

DARK day for London as two people are stabbed to death and one woman is shot in a matter of hours.

The two men were involved in separate incidents that have left both dead. Sunday afternoon in Kensal Green Cemetery, West London, saw a man in his sixties attacked at around 2pm.

Police attended the Cemetery, and the crime scene was cordoned off, leaving mourners unable to leave the cemetery. According to The Met Police, “Officers, London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance attended and found a man suffering from stab injuries.

“Despite the efforts of emergency services he was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The second stabbing occurred in Brixton, South London on Sunday and a man was attacked and stabbed to death at around 6pm. The man aged around 20 was pronounced dead at the scene.

The third shocking attack of this dark day for London was in Broadway Market, Hackney, where a woman was shot at around 9pm. The woman in her 30s received CPR from the police and is said to be in a life-threatening condition.

