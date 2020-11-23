CRACKED urn sells for £462,000 after experts discover it belonged to Chinese emperor



A British family has hit the jackpot after discovering that a damaged family heirloom is worth nearly half a million pounds. The cracked vase, which was left to the family by their mum, had several cracks on the neck which had been inexpertly repaired, and was expected to fetch £10,000 pounds at auction.

The 20in porcelain vase was found in the home of a 100-year-old London woman after her death, and was originally made for an 18th-century Chinese emperor.

A bidding war at Chiswick Auctions of west London drove the price up to £370,000, with a Chinese buyer finally nabbing the prize for a record-breaking £462,500.

Lazarus Halstead, of Chiswick Auctions, West London, said: “I don’t think the family knew about it.

“When I told the seller, they almost fell off their chair.

“It is going to take them a while to process it all but I think they will be cracking open the Champagne.”

