COVID outbreak shuts factories of world’s top surgical glove maker

A COVID outbreak shuts 28 Malaysian factories of the world’s top surgical glove maker, Top Glove.

According to reports from local authorities, the Malaysian company, which has seen a huge jump in demand since the start of the pandemic, has been forced to close over half of its factories after a surge in coronavirus cases among workers.

Top Glove has profited from countries needing protective equipment so this will come as unwelcome news for the company who have seen their share price increase.

More than 1,000 cases were recorded on Monday, November 23, at factories in an industrial area near the capital, Kuala Lumpur, prompting the government to order the plants to close.

“Based on advice from the ministry of health, it was agreed at a special meeting today to shut down 28 Top Glove factories… in stages to allow the workers to undergo tests and quarantine,” said Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Top Glove said in a statement it would “cooperate fully with the relevant authorities to implement the temporary stoppage”, and plant closures had begun.

The company, which can produce more than 70 billion gloves a year and is a major global supplier, has stated that around 5,700 workers have already been screened and the rest will also undergo tests.

