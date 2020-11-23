COSTA del Sol villa turned into nightclub for 200 maskless guests



The Policia Nacional raided a villa in Estepona, Malaga at 2am on Sunday, November 22, that had been converted into a nightclub and was playing host to 150 guests. The revellers at the house on Avenida de la Resina weren’t wearing masks or social distancing.

-- Advertisement --



When Local Police arrived at the house they found two security guards charging an entrance fee, and once inside discovered the villa had been set up as a disco, complete with dancers, DJs, music equipment and a bar.

Police counted around 150 people, but reported that many more fled the scene. Three Spaniards, aged 21, 29 and 32 were identified as the organizers and one was arrested for failing to comply with Covid-19 restrictions.

#Fiesta #Málaga #Covid19

👮La @policia desaloja una fiesta con 150 personas en un chalet en #Estepona en colaboración con #PolicíaLocal. ▶️2 individuos realizaban funciones de seguridad y cobraban la entrada a la fiesta clandestina.

➡️67 personas propuestas para sanción. pic.twitter.com/YfUE8GUAPV — Subdelegación Málaga (@GobiernoMalaga) November 23, 2020

_______________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Costa del Sol villa turned into nightclub”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.