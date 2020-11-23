Coronavirus Vaccinations Mandatory to Board Qantas Flights says CEO Alan Joyce.

-- Advertisement --



International visitors and people departing from Australia will need to provide proof that they’ve had the COVID-19 vaccination under new terms and conditions the Qantas CEO is implementing across the airline.

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce says passengers will need to provide proof they’ve had the COVID-19 vaccine in order to board the carrier’s international flights. The Australian Flag Carrier’s CEO said it will be a “necessity” for international visitors coming in and out of Australia.

“We are looking at changing our terms and conditions to say for international travellers, we will ask people to have a vaccination before they can get on the aircraft,” he said. The Qantas chief predicted that similar policies would be adopted worldwide, and compulsory vaccination will likely become a new reality for international travellers around the world.

The CEO said Qantas has already begun determining whether it is necessary to impose a two-week quarantine on travellers arriving in Australia. He added that the airline is already testing the wastewater on its aircraft for COVID-19 as an extra precaution.

The idea of creating COVID-19 “passports” that would allow vaccinated or presumably immune individuals from travelling freely has been floated since nearly the start of the health crisis. Speaking at the G20 summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed introducing globally-recognized health QR codes, saying it would help to restore coronavirus-hit international trade and travel.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Coronavirus Vaccinations Mandatory to Board Qantas Flights says CEO ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.