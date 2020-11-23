EARLIER this year large amounts of builder’s waste started to appear scattered alongside rubbish bins in Calvia and in November the local Council issued a request to the public for assistance in tracking down the culprits.

Although initially the matter was handled by Calvia Local Police, the Seprona Division of the Guardia Civil became involved because of the volume of waste being illegally dumped on a regular basis in a protected area and between them, officers discovered the miscreants.

-- Advertisement --



It appears that a company had been contracted by a builder working in Puerto Andraxt and instead of disposing of the material legally in an authorised dump, the contractor decided to save money by dumping the material illegally.

Action is now being taken against the contractor.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Contractor caught dumping builder’s material in protected area”.