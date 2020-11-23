COFFINS Dating Back 2500 Years Go On Show In Egypt, in the latest find from the Saqqara Necropolis.



Authorities in Egypt, on Saturday, November 22, placed on display over 100 sealed, finely painted, and well-preserved coffins, including 40 gilded statues of the God Ptah Sukkar, the latest discoveries from the recently excavated, vast Saqqara Necropolis, near the famous Giza pyramids, dating back 2,500 years, to the Ptolemaic dynasty, who ruled Egypt for some 300 years from around 320BC to about 30BC, and the Late Period 664-332 BC.

-- Advertisement --



Mostafa Waziri, the secretary-general of the supreme council of antiquities, said these coffins were of a much higher quality than any previously found at the site, which could suggest they were belonging to many higher-ranking families.

This find comes hot on the heels of the discovery, in August, of fifty-nine coffins from the same UNESCO World Heritage site, with Waziri hoping there are still more treasures to be found there yet.

The coffins, along with a variety of mummies and artifacts, are scheduled to go on display next year in the Grand Egyptian Museum, when it opens its doors.

_________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Coffins Dating Back 2500 Years Go On Show In Egypt”.