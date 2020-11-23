CHRISTMAS ON A BUDGET

Who is this years cheapest Christmas shop? Not who you would expect in a survey that might use selective testing.

Anyone on a budget may be wondering who has the Christmas dinner at the best price this year.

Well, the battle fell at the feet of OCADO, ASDA, MORRISONS, WAITROSE SAINSBURYS, TESCO AND ICELAND.

You may be wondering why the discount retailers Lidl and Aldi are not included in the line up of big names on the high st, well there is a reason.

Its because neither of them could provide like for like products and they didn’t stock all of those big names we love.

Every savvy shopper knows that Aldi and Lidl brands have won awards and despite the low prices offer great quality, but at a time like Christmas we want the brands we know and love.

Bisto,Paxo,Lurpak etc .

In this years value for money stakes in the Uk, it was ASDA who came out cheaper followed by Morrisons, the Christmas dinner shop consisted of 18 items, and ASDA had them priced at £43.84 while Morrisons 18 items were £50.00.

The surprising fact in the survey conducted by ‘Alert’ was that the Christmas dinner shop cost less than last year, particularly at ASDA by a whopping £12.77.

Thankfully in Spain depending on where you live, there is an opportunity to buy those well know must-have brands for that special festive feast.

