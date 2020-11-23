CHRISTMAS Charity Day in Campoamor



The good folks at The Royal Oak in Dehesa de Campoamor are hosting a Christmas Charity Day on Saturday, November 28.

The charity event is being held to raise funds for both The Children’s Care Home (ECCH) in Elche and The Food Bank. Acknowledging that 2020 has been a very tough year, the Royal Oak wants to help out as much as possible to give people a better Christmas and help them to “end this year with a SMILE.”

Kicking off at 2pm, the event will feature various live acts, raffles with over 25 different prizes, an auction and much more. Places are limited so booking is advised.

