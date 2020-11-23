China Wants All International Travellers QR Coded During The Pandemic.

China has asked countries across the world to adopt a global Covid-19 tracking system using QR codes that it says would drastically speed up international travel during the pandemic. During a virtual G20 leaders’ summit on Saturday, Chinese president Xi Jinping said nations would need to coordinate their policies in order to facilitate the “smooth functioning” of the global economy, according to state-run news agency Xinhua.

“We need to further harmonise policies and standards and establish ‘fast tracks’ to facilitate the orderly flow of personnel,” Mr Xi said. “China has proposed a global mechanism on the mutual recognition of health certificates based on nucleic acid test results in the form of internationally accepted QR codes. We hope more countries will join this mechanism.”

Mr Xi failed to go into further detail however about exactly how the scheme might work, or how similar it could be to China’s own QR code system, which issues a traffic-light style code to citizens telling them whether they should quarantine or not. Whether other countries take up the plan remains to be seen as many still blame China for the pandemic.

Around two-thirds of Americans (64%) say China has done a bad job dealing with the coronavirus outbreak. Around three-quarters (78%) place a great deal or fair amount of the blame for the global spread of the coronavirus on the Chinese government’s initial handling of the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan.