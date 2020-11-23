Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with a sexual assault in Rochdale.

THE appeal follows an alleged attack on a young girl as she made her way on foot towards Mainway after getting off a bus at around 9.30pm on Sunday, November 1.

-- Advertisement --



An investigation is underway and no arrests have been made at this time.

Detective Constable Fran Pearson of GMP’s Rochdale district, said: “This was a horrific ordeal for the victim and specialist officers continue to support her through this incredibly difficult time.

“Our investigation remains ongoing and we have released these CCTV images of a man we would like to speak to in connection with the assault. Do you recognise him? Were you in the area at the time of the assault and witness anything suspicious?

“We are urging anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward and assist police in our enquiries.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4668 quoting incident number 2986 of 01/11/20.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “CCTV appeal after sexual assault on young girl”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.