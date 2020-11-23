Case closed against priest accused of sexually abusing niece

A CASE against a priest accused of sexually abusing his niece has been closed because the crime has prescribed.

Magistrates’ Court number one in Ourense, has dismissed the charges against the Catholic priest because they refer to behaviour which occurred after she had reached the age of 18.

The abuse allegedly took place while she was still a minor. According to the victim, from the day when she took her First Communion.

He was arrested by Guardia Civil and removed from his duties within the church.

He denied all charges.

The judge has said that the accusations would constitute a crime against sexual freedom for which the statute of limitations is 10 years, a timeframe which has already elapsed, as the alleged victim turned 18 in September 2009 and the complaint was filed in November 2019.

The decision can be appealed, but the restraining order against him has been annulled.

