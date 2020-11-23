Caregiver arrested for stealing jewellery

A CAREGIVER was arrested in Tocina, Sevilla, charged with stealing the jewellery of the elderly woman she cared for following her death.

Her accomplice was also arrested after they sold the jewellery at a pawn shop.

The detainees allegedly made a copy of the elderly woman’s house keys, and when the woman died, returned the original keys to the family.

When the jewellery was reported missing, Guardia Civil launched an investigation which included everyone who had access to the house.

The man had sold all of the victim’s gold jewellery, except a watch, which was returned to the woman’s son.

