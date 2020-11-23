Caixa Bank runs its Tree of Dreams initiative for children in need

FOR the fourth year running, Caixa Bank branches in Spain will be running their Tree of Dreams initiative to provide Christmas gifts to vulnerable children and this will run in Mallorca for three weeks until December 11.

Customers of the bank’s 81 Mallorca branches will be encouraged to contact their local branch in order to find the wishes of a child, chosen by social services or a charity as being deserving so that they can purchase the gift that they dream of.

Once it is purchased, wrapped and labelled, it can be dropped off at the same branch which will ensure that the gift is delivered in time for the Christmas celebration.

Last year some 25,000 gifts were donated across Christmas celebration

Spain thanks to this initiative.

