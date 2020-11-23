BRAZILIAN bodybuilder Victor Luna, 37, better known as Big Boy, died of a heart attack as a result of serious consequences caused by Covid-19.

-- Advertisement --



According to the Brazilian press, he had no underlying conditions which could have predicted this outcome.

Luna, who weighed 145 kilos and was 1.81m tall, began bodybuilding at the age of 20 and had stuck to a strict routine and diet which he frequently shared with followers on social networks.

His dedication had taken him to the Rio de Janeiro Championship in 2010, and his greatest achievement was being the runner-up in the Arnold Classic South America in 2014.

“Think of me what you want, but don’t say what you don’t know,” was the last thing he wrote on Instagram, where he had more than 25 thousand followers.

Brazil is one of the three countries with the most cases of coronavirus in the world, with more than six million, only behind India (9.1 million) and the United States (12.4 million).

Brazil has seen 169 thousand deaths, second in the world ranking.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Brazilian bodybuilder died of Covid-19 related heart attack”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.