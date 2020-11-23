Biden Nominates Long-Time Advisor Blinken as Secretary of State.

President-elect Joe Biden is slowly building up his administration with several key picks for national security and foreign policy roles. John Kerry, a former secretary of state, will lead the incoming administration’s effort to combat climate change. Alejandro Mayorkas will be nominated as the secretary for the Department of Homeland Security.

Biden also plans to nominate Antony Blinken as his secretary of state. The President-elect is moving forward with plans to fill out his government, even as Trump refuses to concede defeat, has pursued baseless legal challenges in several key states and has worked to stifle the transition process. Blinken’s background is a very much a European one and he has described Brexit as “a total mess”.

“This is not just the dog that caught the car, this is the dog that caught the car and the car goes into reverse and runs over the dog,” he said on a podcast in late October.

There is little doubt that Blinken will be on the same page as Joe Biden. He has been at the president-elect’s side for nearly two decades. After working in Bill Clinton’s national security council, he became Biden’s chief foreign policy adviser in the Senate in 2002, as staff director on the foreign relations committee, and he worked on Biden’s failed presidential bid in 2008.

The stakes of a smooth transition are especially high this year because Biden will take office amid the worst pandemic in more than a century, which will likely require a total and full government response to contain.

