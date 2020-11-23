FOLLOWING a meeting between the Presidents of the two Balearic restaurant associations CAEB and PIMEM and the Balearic Government a very controversial proposal has been postponed whilst new solutions are considered.

The original idea was that customers of bars and restaurants would be required to give their names and addresses to the establishment so that it could be alerted in the event that a customer tests positive for Covid-19.

Complaints from the hospitality sector as well as individuals about abuse of privacy have prompted the Government to postpone (and possibly scrap) this measure whilst other ideas and proposals are considered.

One thing that was not established during the meeting was the amount of aid that could be expected by establishments that are forced to install air purifiers on their premises.

