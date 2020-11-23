Another kind of landfill in Fuente Alamo

A 63-YEAR-OLD was charged with using an unauthorised gravel pit in Fuente Alama (Murcia) as an illegal rubbish dump.

Officers from the Guardia Civil’s nature protection unit SEPRONA discovered a seven-metre deep pit occupying 6,000 square metres of land that had been excavated to provide gravel for the construction industry.

Investigations revealed that lorries were gradually filling the empty pit with rubble, builders’ waste, plastics and empty chemical containers.

Lacking a Confederacion Hidrografica del Segura authorisation to extract gravel or a municipal permit to level off the land with rubble, the owner now faces environmental offences.

