Almost 3,000 Brits have applied for residency in Malaga since July

AS the end of the Brexit transitional period approaches on December 31, more and more Brits are rushing to get residency here in Malaga.

With the end of the transitional period approaching the demand among UK citizens to regularise their situation in the province is growing.

In fact, almost 3,000 Brits who did not have the necessary paperwork have applied during the last four and a half months for residency in Malaga.

According to the data provided by the Sub-delegation of the Government of Spain in the province of Malaga, the Immigration Office registered 2,692 requests of this type between July 6 and November 10 of this year.

Regarding those without permission, Marbella lawyer Ricardo Bocanegra explained that “they must take two steps.”

First, in Malaga they have to request a prior authorisation from the Immigration Office for which they must provide proof that they have valid medical insurance in Spain, prove that they have financial solvency and demonstrate with the registration that they have been living in Spain for a while.

Regarding this last requirement, he said that “there is a certain controversy because the law establishes that de facto residence in Spain is accredited but does not specify how long.” “It is advisable to prove that they have been in the country for a minimum of three, four or five months,” he said.

Once this first step is completed, the Malaga Immigration Office studies case by case before granting the necessary authorisation.

When this has already been achieved, “you have to take a second step and the interested party has to go to the police station in your town to request the TIE.”

“There is a section called Brexit, for which they give the appointment much faster than in other cases, and once you go with the favourable resolution of Immigration they give you the residence card with a validity of five years,” he explained.

Of course, Bocanegra reported that the main problem that has been had, in some cases, is that “it is difficult to prove having lived in Spain in advance because they do not usually stamp the passports and the house is not always in their name.” “Removing this problem that sometimes arises, the processing related to Brexit in Spain is working quite well”, concluded the Marbella lawyer Ricardo Bocanegra.

