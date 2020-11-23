A MILLION A DAY FOR U.S.A.

The T.S.A. in the United States has confirmed that for a third time, it’s tested over a million people in one day.

These tests were carried out, on over a million passengers using airports and its the highest number tested so far.

The number of air travellers in the U.S.A. has dropped amidst COVID-19 by approximately 60 per cent however in the last three days this is the second time the numbers have exceeded 1 million which could mean thanksgiving has had an effect on travel numbers despite restrictions being in place across certain states.

These numbers tested are the highest since March 16 when over 1.3 million travellers were tested in the same period.

The C.D.C. (Centre for Diseases Control ) urged all Americans not to be tempted by thanksgiving and to exercise extreme caution and stay at home.

The festival of thanksgiving brings families traditionally together and very often from other states, its this fact that concerns the C.D.C. and why they reiterate caution and control, However you celebrate one of America’s most important family occasions.

