21-year-old jailed for possessing documents containing terrorist information

21-YEAR-OLD, Zakaria Yanaouri, has been jailed for 32 months for possessing documents containing terrorist information, including images of beheadings.

Yanaouri, of Congreve Road, Worthing, had downloaded instructions on how to carry out terror attacks and was arrested in a raid on his home February 24, pleading guilty to five counts of possessing documents containing information useful to terrorism.

Prosecutor Robin Sellers said the seized material helped to show Yanaouri had “a mindset that is sympathetic to and supportive of the teachings and propaganda of Isis”.

He told the court: “The material included moving images of beheadings and scenes of execution of Isis captives commonly encountered by the viewers.”

Judge Philip Katz QC described Yanaouri as an extremist who opted to listen to “notorious terrorist loudmouths” after Yanaouri admitted to downloading lectures from sites that promoted the Islamic State group and included speeches by Anjem Choudary and Abu Izzadeen.

