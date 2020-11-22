Woman dies outside I’m A Celebrity... castle

WOMAN dies after being hit by a car outside I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! castle



A woman has died after being hit by a car close to Gwyrch Castle, where this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is currently being filmed.

Police reported that a female pedestrian was hit by a blue Volvo estate at Middle Gate on Abergele Road, near Llanddulas, just after 5pm on Saturday, November 21. The woman, who was local to the area, was attended to by emergency services but sadly was pronounced dead that the scene.

The popular reality TV show is being filmed at nearby Gwyrch Castle this year as, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it could not take place in the Australian jungle as it normally does. Fans have been flocking to the castle to take pictures and to try and catch a glimpse of the celebrities.

One local man said: ‘There were some I’m a Celebrity fans outside the castle on Saturday night.

‘But whether the show had anything to do with what happened, I don’t know. There is a private entrance into the castle grounds nearby.’

The driver of the Volvo was uninjured.

