Watch Video – Drug trafficking in Palma de Mallorca

WATCH Video – Two people have been arrested for drug trafficking in Palma de Mallorca



Agents of Policia Nacional, working in collaboration with the Local Palma Police, have detained two people on suspicion of drug trafficking.

-- Advertisement --



The arrests of a 42-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were made by officials on Friday, November 20. They are suspected of perpetrating a drug trafficking operation in the Son Gotleu neighbourhood of Palma.

Son Gotleu is a neighbourhood located in the Levante District of Palma de Mallorca, in the Balearic Islands. It is located between Aragón street , Vía de Cintura and the neighborhoods of Son Canals and La Soledad .

______________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Watch Video – Two people arrested for drug trafficking in Palma de Mallorca”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.