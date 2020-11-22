Valencian man paid €15,400 compensation for botched cataract operation

VALENCIAN man who went blind in one eye paid €15,400 compensation for botched cataract operation



The second section of the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJCV) has ordered the Ministry of Health to pay €15,400 in compensation plus court expenses to a Valencian man who went blind in one eye after cataract surgery.

The plaintiff, represented by the lawyer Carmen Romero, underwent cataract surgery at the Valencia General Hospital on November 13, 2014. After the operation, he suffered complications that, he alleged, were not properly treated. The man had to be re-operated in November and later in December, which led to the blindness of his right eye.

On November 20 the court agreed with the victim that the complications should have been detected sooner, but did not agree that there had been malpractice in the preoperative phase or in the course of the intervention to remove the cataract.

The plaintiff originally asked for €90,000 in compensation.

