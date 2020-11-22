UK set for a White Christmas

THE UK looks set for a White Christmas as forecasters predict ice and snow during the festive season

Bookies in the UK have slashed the odds for snow in December as forecasters predict this could be the coldest winter in eight years, with temperatures as low as -10C in Scotland and -5C in England is expected.

After releasing their 5/4 odds for a white Christmas, Alex Apati from Ladbrooks said: “It’s looking likely we’ll be waking up to the white stuff on Christmas Day as temperatures continue to tumble to snowfall territory.”

The bookmakers have given 5/1 odds on London seeing snow on Christmas Day.

“Snow seems on the way and it’s really raising hopes of a white Christmas. In an unusual and difficult year, a white Christmas really would be a treat and we make it just 3-1 to happen in Edinburgh and 5-1 in London,” a spokesman said.

Leon Brown, head of meteorological operations at The Weather Company, said: “People will get a shock after recent mild winters. It looks like a close call for this winter to be 0.3C below average, which would make it the coldest winter since the early 2010s.

