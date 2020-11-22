UK hospitals record 250 more Covid fatalities in highest Sunday in 6 months

UK hospitals recorded 250 more Covid fatalities – up by 82 compared to last week – on Sunday, November 22. This is the highest Sunday increase in coronavirus-related deaths since May 3.

In total, England has registered 222 coronavirus deaths, Scotland 7, Wales 11 and Northern Ireland has registered 10.

The NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area again had the highest increase in daily cases at 309. However, the number of patients in intensive care units with Covid has dropped to 95.

The figures come as Nicola Sturgeon has complained that less than 40% of Scottish people are using the Covid tracking app, when 844 new cases have been recorded, taking the total number of positive tests to 88,361.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson is facing a major backbench rebellion over his plans to reintroduce the tiered lockdown system, as 70 of his own MPs have indicated they will refuse to support him unless he proves it will work

