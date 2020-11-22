Two teenagers arrested in Valencia for assaulting a clothing store owner

POLICIA Nacional officers arrested two teenagers in Valencia for assaulting the owner of a clothing store on Saturday, November 21.

The two boys, aged 17 and 18, were allegedly arrested on robbery and assault charges after the incident which occurred at around 7.30pm at a clothing store in the Patraix district.

According to reports, the teenagers assaulted the owner after being caught trying to steal items of clothing and when police arrived, called by the owner’s son, the pair became violent and tried to resist arrest.

The 18-year-old is believed to already have a police record of similar offences and was taken to court, while the 17-year-old has been readmitted to a juvenile centre at the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

