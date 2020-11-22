Twelve arrested in Essex following anti-lockdown protests

TWELVE people were arrested in Basildon, Essex following anti-lockdown protests that injured a number of police officers.
The protest, which handed out leaflets stating: “We do not consent to the unlawful and disproportionate Covid-19 lockdown,” was broken up by Essex Police on Saturday, November 21, because it was a “large, unauthorised gathering” and after being unable to disperse the group, the officers were reportedly attacked causing minor injuries.
Supt Bonnie Moore said: “Those who took part have risked their health and those of their loved ones through the spread of the virus.
“Having to deal with clear and blatant breaches of the regulations means having to take our officers away from dealing with other incidents and affects our ability to respond to other forms of crime.”
Basildon Council leader Gavin Callaghan said in a Twitter post: “Police officers and their families have been put in totally avoidable danger thanks to the idiotic protesters taking to our streets and causing trouble today.”
