TURKEY FACES FRIGHTENING FIGURES

A record number of people in Turkey have been diagnosed with COVID-19 for the second day running.

In Turkey today Sunday, November 22 there were record numbers of COVID -19 cases, 6017 new symptomatic cases in total, this is a record high figure since the peak of the outbreak in April 2010 the health ministry said.

Evening lockdowns are in place similar to those in Spain with bars and restaurants ordered to close early.

The Health Ministry said that 446,882 patients with symptoms were identified since the countries first case in March.

Turkey doesn’t normally publish confirmed coronavirus cases publicly, something it has been criticized for in the past.

Failing to publicize true figures and confirmed cases could only go to mask the problem of the pandemic and lead to incorrect procedural action many specialists have claimed.

Turkey recorded 139 deaths related to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the health minister Fahrettin Koka reiterated the importance of handwashing, mask-wearing and distancing to protect Turkey’s citizens.

