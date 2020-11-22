Trump to pull out of arms treaty with Russia

TRUMP to officially pull out of Open Skies arms control treaty with Russia



The US officially withdrew from the 2002 Open Skies treaty on Sunday, November 22, after giving notice of the intention back in May, accusing Russia of repeated violations of the pact’s terms. The Open Skies treaty, which has 35 member nations, was developed to create confidence between Russia and the West by allowing member nations to perform reconnaissance flights to collect information about military operations.

In 2018, NATO leaders expressed concern about “Russia’s ongoing selective implementation” of the treaty and other conventional arms control pacts.

NATO allies have asked Washington to reconsider their decision to leave, but Donald Trump is firm in his decision.

“I think we have a very good relationship with Russia.

“But Russia didn’t adhere to the treaty. So until they adhere, we will pull out,” Trump told reporters at the time.

This means the US is left with just one major arms treaty with Russia, the New Start agreement – which expires in February.

