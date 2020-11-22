TRAGEDY strikes Andalucían nursing home as four more elderly people die of coronavirus



The Junta de Andalucía confirmed on Saturday, November 21, that four more residents of Malaga nursing homes have died from coronavirus. Two elderly people died in the Parra Grossi Residence in Ronda, bringing the total deaths at this facility up to five, while two more residents succumbed to the virus at the Gerón 2 Residence in Archidona.

-- Advertisement --



This news comes after a Covid-19 outbreak was reported in The Villa Alahamar in Las Lagunas, Mijas on Friday, with the nursing home reporting 10 cases, five of them staff.

Elsewhere, the Ministry of Health details that in the Velez-Malaga Seniors Residence 30 people have contracted the disease, 17 of them residents and the others workers.

______________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Tragedy strikes Andalucían nursing home”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.