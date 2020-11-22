THOUSANDS dance on streets in Barcelona as Catalonia prepares to lift lockdown



Revellers took the streets in Barcelona on Saturday night, November 21, dancing and singing to celebrate the ease of the region’s coronavirus lockdown restrictions. After a month-long shut down, Monday November 23 will see Catalonia’s bars and restaurants reopen with a 9:30pm curfew.

Excited locals ignore the current 10pm curfew and threw a huge party in the centre of Barcelona.

While people’s movement into and out of the region will still be limited, from Monday, the regional government will allow bars and restaurants to reopen, although only until 9.30pm and with a 30 per cent cap on indoor capacity.

Cinemas, theatres and concert halls will also be able to reopen, but with a capacity of 50 per cent.

‘We have managed to change the dynamic of the pandemic without having to resort to a strict lockdown’ like the one imposed in March during the first wave of the pandemic, Catalonia’s regional vice president Pere Aragones told a news conference.

‘The situation has stabilised (with a tendency) towards less cases, but the situation remains very worrying, because we have a high incidence rate,’ Health Minister Salvador Illa said Wednesday.

