That sinking feeling in San Fulgencio

RESIDENTS of La Marina urbanisation in San Fulgencio are increasingly puzzled by the new health centre extension.

The new construction is below street level, councillors for the Independent Nationalities Party (PIPN) complained to Informacion.

Charo Mejias and Alfredo Contreras, both from PIPN, said the building was botched and pointed out the risk of flooding.

“It’s on a slope and we can’t understand why they didn’t build it on a concrete platform,” Mejias said.

San Fulgencio mayor was no less surprised and told Informacion that the town hall has asked the contractors to explain why the extension was not level with the Civic Centre.

