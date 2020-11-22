A terminally ill man confesses to 1995 murder in Georgia, USA.

An American man with a terminal illness has confessed to being the killer of an unsolved murder committed 25 years ago.

John Dwight Whited was ‘remorseful’ for the 1995 shooting of Christopher Alvin Dailey in Decatur, Georgia. The Alabama man decided to ring the police and confess as he ‘wanted to get it off his chest’. Detective Sean Mukaddam said he’d ‘never had a situation where I just pick up the phone and have a call like that’.

Whited reportedly couldn’t remember the date or year that he’d shot Dailey in the head, but investigators managed to find the cold case by trawling through their files. He met detectives to show them the woodland spot where the body was found and even reenacted the murder to prove his guilt. He has been charged with murder and held on a $15,000 bond.

Police stated that ‘despite the extensive investigation, a suspect was never developed in the case’ until now.

