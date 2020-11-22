ELCHE’S plans for regenerating the banks of the Vinalopo include a footpath between the reservoir, the river-mouth and El Hondo.

Mayor Carlos Gonzalez confirmed the project while visiting work on the Vinalopo embankment which is due to continue inside the city as far as the Barrachina bridge.

-- Advertisement --



At this point the path, designed for leisure and sporting activities, will continue to El Hondo via the river-mouth at the Azarbe de Dalt.

An €150,000 allocation has been set aside for the path in next year’s budget, Gonzalez said: “Anybody will now be able to walk, or jog or cycle between the reservoir and El Hondo on a link between two unique natural spaces.”

The announcement came as Gonzalez visited the Vinalopo where work on two sections is nearing completion.

This project is costing more than €1.5 million, 88 per cent of which has been financed by the regional government.

It is part of the Generalitat’s work and training scheme, which in Elche’s case has provided employment and instruction for 60 pupils and eight supervisors for a year.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Tales of the (Vinalopo) riverbank .” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.