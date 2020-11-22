Signs of the times in Los Montesinos

LOS MONTESINOS intends to be a municipality where sexist violence does not exist.

One of Los Montesinos initiatives commemorating International Day for the Elimination of Violence towards Women were violet-coloured traffic signs that will remain in place, confirmed Equality councillor Ana Belen Juarez.

The road signs also incorporate the 016 phone number where abused women can seek help from the authorities.

“The signs will be placed at the municipality’s three entrances adjoining the town’s name,” Juarez said as she announced the Echale valor (show courage) programme.

Adding “Municipality free from sexist violence” to the town’s name demonstrated the local government’s commitment to ending physical and psychological violence towards women, she added.

Her department was also determined to eradicate microsexism, the subtle manoeuvres and strategies that underestimate women with respect to men, the councillor explained.

“We did not want the pandemic to distract us from our commitment towards eradicating sexist violence,” Juarez said.

“This might be an atypical year where we have had to reorganise our November 25 events but we must not forget that women continue to die at the hands of their partners or ex-partners. That is why we chose the Echale valor slogan, directed at all members of the population.”

