Seville Police Attacked by Owners of Bar Open at 3AM

SEVILLE police attacked by owners of a bar open at 3AM, nine hours after they were legally supposed to close.

Seville’s Local Police were forced to arrest two bar owners when they became violent against officers who were called to reports that their establishment was still open at 3AM. Residents of Calle Victoria Kent, in the city’s Macarena district, called police to complain that a local bar that was still producing noise and music nine hours after it was meant to be closed due to Covid restrictions. When officers arrived, they found the premises with its metal shutters down.

When Police demanded to be let in, the music was turned down but the shutters were not raised. When officers finally managed to enter the bar they found its two owners, a man and woman, alongside two clients. All were drinking and not wearing face masks, despite the current laws stating that all bars must be closed at 6 PM.

The female owner became very abusive and aggressive to the police when they were ordered to vacate the bar, hitting one officer in the chest. When she was being arrested, she caused a minor injury to the hand of a policewoman. Her partner also attacked the police and both were arrested. During the entire altercation, and journey to the station, the woman relentlessly abused and threatened the officers.

A government delegate said that isolated incidents like this were ‘damaging to the whole sector’ of bars which are largely making ‘an enormous effort’ to comply with Covid regulations. He said the incident showed a ‘lack of solidarity and unfair competition which the Local Police of Seville cannot tolerate’.

