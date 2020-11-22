SEVEN paedophiles arrested throughout Spain for exchanging child pornography on the internet



The Policia National announced on Sunday, November 22 that have arrested seven paedophiles in Malaga, La Coruña, Barcelona, ​​Las Palmas, Madrid and Zaragoza for sharing child pornography on the internet. The perpetrators were aged between 23 and 70 years old.

The police efforts for the seven arrests began after information was received by the Homeland Security Investigations of the United States and led to an operation in which the agents discovered “a large amount of computer material”, as well as “an enormous sum of files of paedophile content”, explains the Policia Nacional.

As well as the material recovered, officials were able to identify a victim of child abuse from one of the photographs discovered. An investigation revealed that the minor was sexually abused by his father, who had died two months previously.

