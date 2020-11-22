BROOKLYN synagogue holds secret, maskless wedding



A Brooklyn synagogue organised a wedding with thousands of attendees in total secrecy, for fear authorities would find out about it and shut it down. Grandson of Satmar Grand Rabbi Aaron Teitelman, Yoel Teitelbaum, held his nuptials on Nov 8 at the Hasidic Yetev Lev temple in Williamsburg.

-- Advertisement --



Videos and photos of the event show thousands of men and women packed into the building, without wearing masks or socially distancing.

According to Yiddish newspaper Der Blatt, organisers hid the details of the celebration from “the ravenous press and government officials.”

“Due to the ongoing situation with government restrictions, preparations were made secretly and discreetly, so as not to draw attention from strangers,” the paper reported in its Nov. 13 edition.

Mitch Schwartz, the mayor’s Director of Rapid Response, couldn’t understand how a gathering this size could have gone undetected when so many were in clear violation of lockdown rules.

Schwartz said, “The city performs a tremendous number of inspections daily, and our community outreach team is dedicated to relaying the latest happenings across the city.

“But let’s be clear: indoor gatherings of this size aren’t acceptable, and they’re offensive to all the sacrifices New Yorkers have made to keep their families and neighbors safe from COVID-19.”

______________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Secret synagogue wedding”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.