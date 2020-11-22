Protesters in Spain against Celaá law

PROTESTERS in Spain take to the streets to demonstrate against Celaá law



Parents, teachers and students took to the streets over the weekend to protest against the controversial Celaá law, culminating in a 5000-strong convoy in Madrid on Sunday, November 22. In a peaceful demonstration, citizens denounced the educational reforms which were approved in congress on Friday.

“I want to have the freedom to choose,” Rosa, a teacher and mother of two children who study at a private school in Madrid, told ABC. “I can’t think of a better plan for this Sunday than to be here demonstrating for something as important as the freedom of our children,” she added.

The More Plural Platform organised the country-wide event, with more than 30 provinces turning out from 11am and 1pm to show their rejection of the Celaá (officially Lomloe) law.

“This Sunday all of Spain will dress in orange to shout that with Lomloe more than 47 million Spaniards will lose freedom. Do not resign yourself and go out by car to demonstrate,” organisers urged.

