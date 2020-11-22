Police recover £500,000 worth of movie memorabilia

UK Police recover £500,000 (€559,485) worth of Star Wars, Transformers and Marvel movie memorabilia, including figurines, comics and souvenirs, in an operation that saw one man arrested.
According to police, a 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods after officers found “tens of thousands” of boxes containing the items stolen from industrial units in Wolverhampton and Runcorn in September and October.
A tip-off to police led to £200,000 (€223,794) of stock being found inside trailers in Bilston, with more discovered at a business unit in Yorkshire and during a search of an address in Wednesfield last week.
The thefts occurred at an online company that trades worldwide, who have had all their goods returned.
Det Con Emily-Jane Parker said: “The business owners told us it has returned their livelihoods and we’re humbled to have been able to do so – especially given the impact of the pandemic.”
