Police Find Rare Parrots Stuffed into Bottles

Police have found dozens of smuggled rare parrots stuffed into bottles on a docked ship in Papua, Indonesia. The birds are reportedly black-capped lorries, a rare species of parrot native to New Guinea in the southwest Pacific.

The police reported that the ship’s crew ‘told us that they suspected there were animals inside the box as they heard strange noises’. No arrests have yet been made. Indonesia hosts the highest number of endangered bird species in Asia, as well as a booming illegal wildlife trade.

In 2015 a man was caught trying to smuggle 21 rare yellow-crested cockatoos stuffed into bottles, and a major crackdown in 2017 uncovered a drain pipe where 125 exotic birds were being stored.

