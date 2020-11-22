Pedro Sánchez announces COVID-19 vaccination strategy

SPANISH President Pedro Sánchez announces a ‘single’ COVID-19 vaccination strategy and says that there will be 13,000 points made available to administer the upcoming vaccine.

The state-wide strategy is set to be agreed upon with a multidisciplinary group of experts where representatives of the Autonomous Communities and the Interterritorial Council will be consulted, and which will be accompanied by the recommendations of scientific and health professionals, managed by the autonomous communities.

Speaking at the G20 conference on Sunday, November 22, the President of the Spanish Government said vaccination points throughout Spain will aim to ensure that “equitable access” is available for priority groups, with an information and registration system for the monitoring and evaluation of vaccination also set to be promoted.

Sánchez will release details of the strategy on Tuesday, November 24 ahead of proposed vaccinations in Spain beginning in January, with a large part of the country set to be vaccinated during the first half of 2021.

Sánchez did not want to say which groups will be the first to receive the doses: “I don’t want to go ahead [and say], but we will take into account groups such as health workers [and] the elderly,” he explained.

