Palma Council to spend €85.2 million on Police and Fire Brigade

THE Palma Councillor for Citizen Security, Joana Maria Adrover, has revealed that the 2021 budget for Local Police and the Fire Brigade will be €85,279,412.64 of which 75 per cent will be spent on the Police and 25 per cent on the Fire Service.

Around 50 per cent of running costs are taken up by salaries and associated costs and for the first time, the Council will be looking to rent rather than purchase cars and vans whilst €50,000 is aimed at the purchase of new motorcycles.

The Council acknowledged that there has been a delay in paying overtime to both forces and that this will now be resolved with some €2.5 million back pay due to be reimbursed by the end of November.

In addition to new fire equipment, Fire Brigade officers will be issued newly designed kit in the New Year.

