Over 3,300 rapid COVID tests seized before going on sale illegally

GUARDIA Civil officers, as part of Operation CHERPI, have seized over 3,300 rapid COVID tests before going on sale illegally in various locations in the province of Valencia.

Two men and one woman, between the ages of 39 and 47, are being investigated for crimes against public health after officers learned through a Pharmaceutical company that rapid COVID-19 tests were being carried out WITHOUT authorisation, in a hardware store in the town of Pobla de Vallbona and in a Bazaar in Manises.

After a raid of an establishment believed to belong to the perpetrators, a bag with a COVID-19 test box was seized along with different utensils for its use, as well as used test kits too.

Guardia Civil officers ascertained that one of those under investigation had a contact within the pharmaceutical company and that several other companies had offered him significant money to purchase the rapid tests, all of various brands, which were being made available for use illegally.

