Orihuela town hall announces palm forest pledge

ORIHUELA intends to spend almost €2 million on ensuring that its palm grove remains one of the most important in Europe.

Only the Huerta del Cura palm forest in neighbouring Elche is bigger, and Orihuela town hall recently demonstrated its determination to conserve its own El Palmeral that is classed a Site of Community Interest by the European Union.

“We are committed to maintaining what has already been achieved in recovering and promoting this natural asset but are now extending this to guarantee its future conservation and protection,” declared Orihuela’s Environment councillor Damaso Aparicio.

“Our support for El Palmeral continues and we are taking important steps to promote Europe’s second most important palm forest,” Orihuela’s mayor Emilio Bascuñana said. “It requires heavy investment.”

A new plant protection programme will eliminate the fungi and diseases threatening the palms, Aparicio announced.

“What worry us most are the red weevils that have destroyed so many trees in recent years,” the councillor said.

It had been necessary to fell 47 El Palmeral trees since May last year owing to structural damage, weevil attacks and other diseases, Aparicio revealed.

Meanwhile, Orihuela town hall has planted 70 trees since then from El Palmeral’s own nursery which currently has a stock of 800 palms.

Between now and next spring the Environment department will plant another 110 of the 3,000 palms that it intends to add over the next 10 years.

“We want to restore El Palmeral, not merely maintain it,” Aparicio pledged.

