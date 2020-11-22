Numbers hospitalised in Malaga have decreased

NUMBERS hospitalised for coronavirus in Malaga have decreased



Hospitals in Malaga reported on Sunday, November 22 that the number of hospital admissions has decreased. According to the Junta de Andalucía, 352 people were hospitalised on Sunday, 26 less than the day before.

On the downside, the number of patients requiring treatment in the Intensive Care Units for Covid-related illnesses has increased by 4; there are currently 53 coronavirus patients in the ICU. According to these numbers, Malaga remains the province with the third highest number of hospitalised patients, behind Granada (638), Seville (565).

On Sunday, six Covid deaths were recorded in Malaga, bringing the total deaths in the province since the start of the pandemic to 586. Andalucía has the highest number of deaths, with 18 deaths reported on Sunday.

Also on November 22, Juanma Moreno has announced that the Board has chosen to extend the restriction measures that are currently in place until December 10.

