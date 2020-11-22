New wheels for Torrevieja’s Policia Local

TORREVIEJA renewed its fleet of Policia Local vehicles, spending €700,000 on leasing 11 patrol cars and five vans with an option to buy.

The town hall has not yet incorporated the vans, which include specialised vehicles for taking witness statements and another for the dog-handling unit.

Torrevieja mayor’s Eduardo Dolon and Public Safety councillor Federico Alarcon presented the new acquisitions in the Plaza de Oriente, where residents have asked for an increased police presence in recent months.

