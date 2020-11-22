NEW Show for Eamon and Ruth

It could be one door closing and another big door opening for Eamon Holmes and Ruth Langsford following their axing from ITV.

Viewers were shocked to hear they had been given the boot from ITV, but it transpires that there are other immediate offers of work are out there, such as their own show on the BBC.

Its speculated that Eamon and Ruth had been offered their own full show on the BBC, which would be a slap in the face for ITV.

Alison Hammond and Dermot o Leary will replace Eamon and Ruth on Fridays on ITV and whilst they are popular too, they don’t have the same experience or chemistry of the husband and wife team.

Viewers and fans of the couple cant wait to see exactly what they will take on, but it is clear they have a lot of ‘presenting’ left in them.

